Final day of Little League World Series

For nearly two weeks, the spotlight shined on South Williamsport for the Little League World Series, and on Sunday, Hawaii came out on top beating Curacao 13-3.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Fans from across the world got a front-row seat to watch some great baseball.

Fans in the stands cheered as the championship game of the Little League World Series got underway.

This year international champ Curacao faced off against the United States champ, the West team from Hawaii.

Fans say their entire time here has been a dream come true.

"It was the experience of a lifetime for him and just so great seeing all the kids out there, and they just played so hard and had a great time. It was really cool," said Jenny Melvin, Ohio.

"It’s great. you get to see all the kids walking around, meet them all, get some pictures, get some signatures. All the pros come. It’s great for the kids," said Chris Algard, Bloomsburg.

For fans like Chris Algard of Bloomsburg, it’s a tradition to attend the games.

"Me and my grandfather came many years before that for years. I think my first year was 2015 l. Mid-Atlantic. I was here for a while," said Algard.

For others, it was their first time here.

"They've watching at the whole time, the two girls, and they were like 'we really wanna go', so I’m like absolutely. We’re so excited. I'm like we're only 45 minutes away from here and never came," said Kim Holohan, Danville.

Last year the only fans allowed to watch games were those with a special pass.

So this is the first time in two years that the series was open to the public.

For Jenny Melvin and her family, it’s a moment her son Owen has been waiting for.

"We actually chose to come two years ago to play in the challenger game, so we've been waiting for two years to come and play, so yeah, it's been really cool," said Melvin.

"It's really fun, and love to bat and go out of the field even though I'm not doing that. I just love to watch baseball," said Sydney Melvin, Ohio.

While this year's game is already over, people we spoke with say they can't wait for next year.