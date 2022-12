Weis Markets handed over a check for $275,000 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Lightening the heavy load of the rising costs of food in Lycoming County.

With inflation, the food bank says their needs have increased by about 20 percent.

This is the 15th annual Fight Hunger Campaign for Weis Markets.

The company has also raised and donated more than $1 million to fight hunger this year.