Man facing felony forgery charges in Lycoming County

Anyone with information on the forgery crimes is asked to contact Old Lycoming Township Police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lycoming County are searching for a man facing several counts of forgery.

Old Lycoming Township police say Timothy Berry from Virginia has been charged with multiple counts of felony forgery as well as cashing several counterfeit checks at area banks in September.

Officials say Berry is wanted in other states on similar charges.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact Old Lycoming Township Police.