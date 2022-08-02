February is American Heart Month and doctors have some advice

Medical professionals have seen an uptick in heart disease cases during the pandemic.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — February is American Heart Month, but if you ask any doctor, they will tell you that keeping your heart healthy is important all year long. Medical professionals are advising folks to track their heart health.

"With heart disease being such a big killer of men and women in America, it is very important to know your numbers for heart disease risks," said Dr. David Lopatofsky, the chief medical officer at UPMC Williamsport. "High blood pressure, weight, exercise, and what your blood sugar is, specifically if you are diabetic."

Over the course of the pandemic, doctors at UPMC Williamsport have seen the overall wellness and conditioning of patients decline.

"We have all had our lives disrupted by COVID, and with that, people gave up regular habits of exercise. Many of the gyms were closed. We have had a lot of distractions and stress-related changes in lifestyle," added Dr. Lopatofsky.

Exercising, combined with eating a healthy diet, will lead to heart health improvement and, hopefully, will allow you to avoid issues in the future. According to UPMC officials, heart disease is the number one health condition treated in hospitals in the United States.

"Little habits can become a lifestyle. You have to start somewhere. Every journey starts with a single step, and I think making any lifestyle changes that can become a long-term habit are the biggest thing people could do to help their health," explained Dr. Lopatofsky.

Signs for heart disease or heart failure may be easy to spot. Here are some things you should look out for.

"Chest pain and shortness of breath with walking or a change of shortness of breath with activities."

During the pandemic, UPMC Williamsport had to delay elective surgeries and other care. They tell Newswatch 16 that they are fully open and hope people experiencing health issues, including heart problems, come in.