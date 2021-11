The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday along East Third Street in Loyalsock Township.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a crash in Lycoming County.

Police say Ronald Wagner of Williamsport ran into the back of a pick-up truck that was stopped while attempting to make a turn.