Fans are back at the Little League World Series

After a two year hiatus, people from all over have traveled to watch the boys of summer in South Williamsport.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Spectators are happy to be back in the stands for the 75th Little League World Series.

"We are having a blast. We have been coming here since 2009," said Bryan Nixon. "We come every year."

The Little League World Series was canceled in 2020, and fans couldn't attend the games in 2021 because of COVID-19 protocols.

Kerry Sharpe from Fort Wayne, Indiana, says the competition has been on her bucket list for years.

"As far as the last two years, we have been planning on coming, so this year we got here. It has been wonderful."

The World Series attracts people from all over the world. Michael Robinson is from Australia, and he tries to come every year.

"I think this is year six or seven that I have been coming to the World Series."

He says it's the atmosphere that brings him back.

"I like to describe it as a microcosm of the way the world should be. It doesn't matter where you are from, everyone gets on well, and there are high fives for everyone. Everyone is here for a common good," Robinson said.

A familiar sight at the Little League World Series is kids sliding down the big hill.

"All we have done so far is go down the hill, and that is really fun," said Mason Bullington. "I have enjoyed it."

"It is great. It is kind of hard to get back up the hill, but it is just great to go down it," Isaiah Lasure said.

This year fans can stop by the Fan Zone. It has games and shops for those young and old.

"It is really cool. You get to hit baseballs, and down there, you get to pitch," Connor Stewart said.

Many of the fans we spoke to say they plan on staying for the duration of the Little League World Series.

𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐬



A total of 20 teams from around the globe are competing with more Little Leaguers taking the field than ever before — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 18, 2022