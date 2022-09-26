Fall fun is big boost for local farms

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating stopped by a farm in Lycoming County to explore all the fun on the farm this fall.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Fall fun is finally here. And the Green Barn Berry Farm in Lycoming County is pulling out all the stops for the season.

"We grow all of our own produce. So, you can walk out to the pumpkin patch with a pull-behind wagon, and you can do that 7 days a week," said Robyn Schreiber, Green Barn Berry Farm.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the pumpkin patch. More than seven acres of pumpkins are ready to be picked, taken home, and carved. Owners of the farm say the crop is good this year thanks to a great growing season this summer.

"Our pumpkins look great. Even though the weather was dry, we did get enough rain. They are nice and big, and the field looks wonderful for everybody to visit," said Schreiber.

The farm also offers a sorghum maze for young ones. They can test their luck and skill by navigating the twists and turns in the crop.

"Corn mazes are fantastic, and we always enjoy them, but when the kids run ahead, they are hard to keep track of. So, we grow sorghum, and it gets to be about five feet high, and it has a lovely red color," Schreiber said.

And what would a farm be without its animals? Kids can get up close and feed animals like Tulip the pig.

"We have some great goats to visit, and they are very friendly. We have chickens, a pig, and kids can get up close and see some bunnies as well," said Schreiber.

The farm also has a number of fall delicacies to offer. Newswatch 16 stopped by to check out the whoopie pies and apple dumplings.

"We have a lot of local goods for sale. We like to support local. So, we get honey, maple syrup, and a bunch of baked goods," added Schreiber.

The Green Barn Berry Farm in Lycoming County will be open seven days a week from now till the end of October.

The farm will be offering hayrides on the weekends.