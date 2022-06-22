Expansion to bring more jobs coming to Lycoming County

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for West Pharmaceutical Services' new 37,000-square-foot manufacturing building.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The expansion of a manufacturing facility is now underway in Lycoming County.

West Pharmaceutical Services is a leading provider of packaging components, delivery systems for injectable drugs, and other health care products.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held today for the company's new 37,000-square-foot manufacturing building spanning three stories next door to the plant in Williamsport.

The expansion is expected to bring more jobs to Lycoming County.

"We're approximating 30 family-sustaining positions to start. As production continues to grow, I am assuming 45 to 50 new positions at the Williamsport facility alone," said Dave Lanzer, site director.

The project is set to be completed in October of next year.