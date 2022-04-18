Emergency Disaster Declaration in Lycoming County

The Lycoming County Commissioners declared an emergency disaster after a tornado ravaged part of the county last month.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAIRDSVILLE, Pa. — Lycoming County has issued an Emergency Disaster Declaration for Lairdsville, Franklin Township, and Moreland Township.

This comes almost three weeks after a tornado ravaged the area.

"We have issued them with flooding and different disasters along those lines but I can't recall the last one with a tornado," said Scott Metzger, Lycoming County commissioner.

More than 20 homes and a large barn were impacted by the storm on March 31st. The Lairdsville Butcher Shop lost its roof.

"A lot of roof damage and everything," said Colton Farley, co-owner of the butcher shop. "The metal blew off and a lot of water damage. The ceiling tiles and everything came down. The majority of damage happened the next day, that is when a lot of the ceiling tiles were down."

It has been almost three weeks since the tornado ripped through the Lairdsville area. You can still find damaged houses and debris scattered everywhere.

"The insulation in the attic all got wet. So, I have some water that came through two of the bedrooms upstairs," said Robert Hill, Lairdsville.

Hill says he is one of many residents in Lairdsville still waiting to hear from his insurance company. Until then, he cannot make repairs to the outside of his home.

"You see up there the tarp goes up and down in the wind, there is not much under it to hold the six and a half inches of wet snow they are calling for tonight. So, my night is going to be spent going up in my attic and pushing up on the tarp trying to keep as much snow off as possible," said Hill.

Unfortunately, there is not enough monetary losses or damaged homes for the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to provide financial assistance.

"There has to be $21,000,000 loss. There also has to be about 500 homes damaged and I believe there is only 25 homes," said Metzger.

More than five residents are still waiting on their insurance companies and one home remains without power in Lairdsville.