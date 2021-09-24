Eagles superfan from Lycoming County will feature on ESPN

A special segment on Giovanni Hamilton will air on ESPN just before Monday Night Football kicks off.

MUNCY, Pa. — Giovanni Hamilton, the Philadelphia Eagles superfan from Lycoming County, is once again making a name for himself.

Monday night many folks outside of our viewing area will get to learn more about Gio.

ESPN is airing a special segment nationwide about the teenager before the Eagles vs. Cowboys game kicks off.

"They were interviewing me for Monday Night Countdown for Dallas week. They were just talking to me about my podcast and stuff," said Giovanni Hamilton.

ESPN visited Giovanni at his home in Muncy for an interview.

Giovanni told Newswatch 16 that several players were interviewed for the segment, including one special Dallas Cowboys player.

"I am excited to see what Jalen Hurts, Devonta, Zach, and Dak Prescott said about me. That is the one big shocker is that Dak Prescott was talking about me, an Eagles fan," said Hamilton."

Gio's recent headlines don't stop there.

Just a few weeks ago Giovanni learned that he was being inducted into the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Gio will get his very own bobblehead.

"They just reached out to me and they were like, 'Hey, do you want to be a bobblehead?' and I was like yeah I want to be a bobblehead," said Hamilton.

The bobbleheads will go on sale in the winter. Half of the proceeds will go to a charity of Giovanni's choice and the other half will go right to Giovanni.

He plans to use that money for his podcast, Philly Sports with Giovanni.

"I've had Devonta Smith, Jalen Hurts, Zach Ertz, and a lot of other big-time names. I am just trying to grow my podcast and get some more players on there," said Hamilton.