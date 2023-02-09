Eagles' super fan heading to the Super Bowl

Giovanni Hamilton is making the trip to Arizona to see the Eagles play in the Super Bowl.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The Philadelphia Eagles are set to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII this weekend. So, we thought we should reach out to Eagle's super fan, Giovanni Hamilton.

"When I tell you that I have gotten an hour and a half of sleep every single night, I am not kidding. This is worse than the week leading up to Christmas. Like it is bad," said Hamilton.

Giovanni lived in Lycoming County the past few years. Just a year ago, his family moved to Indiana to be closer to his dad's new job and a hospital that could care for Giovanni. The young man has grown up with Schwartz-Jampel Syndrome, a disease that affects his bones and muscles. He has had more than 25 surgeries, but he says his health is constantly improving.

"I am walking without any help. Last year I had no surgeries, I haven't had surgeries for a year. I just need one more eye surgery, and I will be good," added Hamilton.

Giovanni raised money through crowdfunding for him and his mom to go to the big game this weekend, but he says the generosity of others didn't stop there.

"Zach Ertz, former Philadelphia Eagle, gave my brother and sister tickets to go to the Super Bowl. So, it is really awesome to have this opportunity," Hamilton said.

Giovanni is no longer known just for his super fan status. He has his own brand known as The Giovanni Show Podcast, which features some of the biggest names in sports. He also has more than 50,000 followers on social media.

NFL analyst, Rich Eisen, hooked Giovanni up with a press pass for the game.

"After the game, I will be able to go in the Chiefs and Eagles locker room and both team's press conference rooms," said Hamilton.

Giovanni and his family will head out to Arizona on Saturday. He's predicting a 41-13 win in favor of the birds.