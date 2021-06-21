DUI Victims Memorial visits Lycoming County

The Pennsylvania DUI Association wants to warn folks about the dangers of impaired driving as we enter the summer.

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — The names of more than 2,000 deceased Pennsylvanians sit on the walls of the DUI Victims Moving Memorial. The Pennsylvania DUI Association is making its way around the commonwealth in its mobile unit to spread awareness for DUI as we enter summer.

"That's too many lives that have been cut short because somebody made a decision, and today with rideshares, there is no reason you should be out on the road if you're impaired," said Scott Davis of the Pennsylvania DUI Association.

Officials with Geisinger tell Newswatch 16 that a majority of impaired motor vehicle accidents occur over the week of the 4th of July. In 2019, 198 people were killed in alcohol-impaired crashes over the holiday.

"Being able to get out again, and we know everybody is very excited; we're excited for everybody, but we do not want to see you in our emergency room. We will take care of you but have a plan, have a designated driver, or stay where you are," said Geisinger's Deborah Erdman.

"Probably 50 to 70 percent of our crashes could be prevented had somebody taken some other transportation or some measures to avoid driving," said Davis.

Impaired driving can be caused by multiple things, not just alcohol and illegal drugs.

"It could be prescription drugs, it could be over-the-counter medications, and it could be drowsy driving, which is considered impairment," said Erdman.