Dry summer not a problem for Williamsport water

It's been a dry summer, but when it comes to water supply, Lycoming County is in good shape.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — There is a lot of water in the Mosquito Valley Reservoir — 21 million gallons, to be exact. This is one of two watersheds that belong to the Williamsport Municipal Water Authority.

"This is the lower reservoir where all of our sources can come and be mixed before they go to our treatment plant," explained Wendy Walter, a Williamsport Municipal Water Authority staff member.

"It's a big geographic area, so there's a lot of water draining into the system," said Edie Gair, DEP geologist.

It's been a dry summer in much of our area. While we are not in a drought, water can be a concern in some places.

"Some areas at different times in a summer like this would need to do some kind of a conservation measure as well where they ask residents to reduce the amount of water or reduce the types of activities that require water," said Kurtis Wagner, a specialist with the Pennsylvania Rural Water Association.

That is not the case here.

"We do have plenty of water, and people shouldn't be worried about conserving at this point," Walter said.

Officials say the facility has an abundant water supply thanks to good planning over the years.

"We have a very flexible supply that we can take from our different sources when we have to. During dry conditions, we try to maintain those levels so that we don't have to call for conservation," Walter added.

The Williamsport Municipal Water Authority provides drinking water to around 51,000 people — about half of Lycoming County.