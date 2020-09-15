Drought watch in Lycoming and Clinton Counties

Residents are being asked to reduce their water usage by 3-6 gallons per day.

LINDEN, Pa. — This season has been different from most at Carpenter Pumpkin Farm and it's not just because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As John Carpenter prepares to open his corn maze and pick-your-own pumpkins this weekend, he says everything looks pretty, but it's been tough behind the scenes.

"The last two years we had an extreme amount of water and now this year we haven't had any at all so it's been a lot of things to deal with," Carpenter said.

Lycoming is one of 18 counties in Pennsylvania that are under a drought watch; Clinton County is also included.

People who live there are being asked to cut down on their water usage by three to six gallons per day.

Carpenter has done a lot of irrigating at his farm, which he does not normally have to do.

"With as dry as it's been, we just give stuff enough water to keep it going and make sure everything gets watered. We aren't wasteful with it at all," Carpenter said.

While Carpenter says his pumpkins are of good quality, they are not as big as they would have been with normal rainfall.

He says one of the biggest concerns for farmers in this area, hay is in short supply because of the drought.

"There was a fairly decent first cutting but ever since then there has been no growth at all on the hay. It's going to really affect the livestock farmers in this area," Carpenter said.

The Department of Environmental Protection recommends those under the drought watch should only run water when necessary.

-Do not let the faucet run while brushing your teeth or shaving.

-Run the dishwasher or washing machine only with full loads.