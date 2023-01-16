Dream Week kicks off in Williamsport

Kids of all ages learned about the significance of Martin Luther King Jr. at the James V. Brown Library.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — This week is known as Dream Week in Williamsport. Over the course of the next few days, folks will celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

The events are hosted by Americorps.

"It is just a week where we provide activities for people to get out in the community, serve the community and participate in events," said Carrie Burning, the STEP Americorps program manager. "Just sort of bring some unity to the community so people can get out and serve in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day."

Dream Week kicked off at the James V. Brown Library. Kids of all ages got the chance to learn more about the significance of MLK Day.

"As a library, we want to educate our community on all things for all people, and this program is just kind of the start for this year," said Nicole Rader, the children's librarian.

"It is important to recognize all different races, religions, colors, and types of people," added Burning.

Kids made posters, did some arts and crafts, and then sat down for storytime. Nicole Rader at the library read "Change Sings" by Amanda Gorman.

"An educational book for the young kids to let them know that change is important for anyone," Rader said.

After that, they lined up to march in a small peace parade around the library.

"We are just going to take the little kids around the library, and they are going to have their little musical instruments and probably make a lot of noise, and we are just going to kind of do a little snake around the children's area," Rader explained.

All upcoming events during Dream Week can be found here.