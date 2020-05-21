Dozens gather outside COVID hit nursing home facility, bringing prayers and hope

Vigil held one day after the state releases information on COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities.

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — Standing together outside Manor Care nursing facility, dozens came armed with prayer, with song, and with a message of hope and faith in Jersey Shore.

Members of several churches got together to hold this prayer service for the residents and employees inside.

This vigil comes a day after state health officials released data on COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities across the Commonwealth and it showed that here in Lycoming County and in central PA, Manor Care has been hit hard with the virus.

Crystal Merryman helped organize this with her pastor and her husband, Steve.

“We decided what better thing to do than to have a prayer circle and to worship and to lift them up,” said Merryman.

The health department's latest numbers show that Manor Care had 71 residents infected, 14 employees infected and seven deaths.

Mabel Wright's husband has been living here since March of last year and was just admitted to the hospital over the weekend after showing symptoms.

“I’m trusting the Lord. I have to trust the Lord. I can't go into see him but I've talked to him on the phone and we face chatted,” said Wright.

The people gathered here outside Manor Care say after hearing just how impacted the facility was with COVID-19, they had to come out and share their prayers with them.

“We just need to wrap this hospital with the touch of the lord and the touch of Jesus and just lift these people in prayer and their workers and their families and just everybody, because everybody's just being affected by this,” said Steve Merryman.