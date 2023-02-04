Dog found abandoned in parking lot in Lycoming County

Police in Lycoming County are investigating a case of animal cruelty after a dog was found outside Friday night.

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — Police in Montoursville responded to the area of the Hobby Lobby in Loyalsock Township Friday night for a report of a dog found abandoned outside.

The german shepherd was locked inside a crate with a bag of dog food on top.

State police took the dog to the Lycoming County SPCA shelter.

Due to the cold weather and the dog's condition, police are investigating this as a case of animal cruelty.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact state police in Montoursville.