Doctors in Lycoming County preparing for coronavirus peak

Medical professionals at UPMC Susquehanna are expecting a rise in coronavirus cases in the next two weeks.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Medical professionals at UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport are preparing for a rough two weeks. Hospital officials predict coronavirus cases in Lycoming County will peak between now and the end of the month.

"So the peak is basically when we are going to see an upswing of cases, hospitalizations, people in the ICUs, and unfortunately an increase in the number of deaths," said infectious disease expert Dr. Rutul Dalal.

Dr. Rutul Dalal says the hospital is ready.

"As of now I can say, based on our capacity calculations, even a surge of up to 200% would be well met with."

UPMC opened a test collection site in Williamsport just a few weeks ago. According to Dr. Dalal, they have been testing around 30 people every day but he says they are capable of testing more.

"Well we would be able to test at least 100, 105 patients, we can test more as well because we have the ability to send tests out to Quest in Pittsburgh."

Medical professionals at UPMC Susquehanna say anyone who leaves their home over the next few weeks, should wear a mask.

"Masking is extremely important, and if you can't, even cloth masking is good enough so at least if you are shedding the virus, you wouldn't affect others."

Although the coronavirus is easy to contract, Dr. Dalal says it's even easier to kill.

"The good news is that this is easy to kill, so any household disinfectants, alcohol, Clorox, and bleach would be able to take care of it."