SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The South Williamsport Area School District will be switching to remote learning today, Friday, Sept. 24, with a two-hour delayed start.

It's a regular workday for staff; schools are open.

There will also be a meal pickup from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the high school.

This is all due to flooding and construction in the area that has made parts of the district inaccessible.