Dinosaurs roam Lycoming County

Organizers prepare to welcome guests to the Jurassic Wonder Show at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds.

HUGHESVILLE, Pa. — This weekend, step back in time to when dinosaurs roamed the earth. The Jurassic Wonder drive-thru is coming to the Lycoming County Fairgrounds in Hughesville. Families can check out the animatronic dinosaurs that you may have seen before on the big screen.

"Made by the same companies that make the dinosaurs for the movie studios and the big theme parks around the country, and they are high quality dinosaurs, about the best you can get," said owner Ted Hill.

A variety of dinosaurs are on display. Hill has put on this exhibit for the last four years. He tells Newswatch 16 the best part is the reaction of the kids.

"They scream and yell, 'Look, mom, a T-rex' and they stick their heads out the sunroofs and they have a really good time."

While on the Jurassic Wonder Drive-thru, you can download a free educational app on your phone. There, you can listen to an audio tour and it will tell you everything about every dinosaur you see that day "

"As many people as they can get in the car for $12 and a $1.50 service charge."

At the end of the drive-thru, kids can go home with one of their favorite dinos from the tour.

"We have a toy souvenir stand, a drive-up toy store where kids can peek out the window and pick out their favorite toys to take home," said Hill.

The event will be held at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Information about the free educational app and tickets can be found here.

