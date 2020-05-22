Dining out option in Montoursville

Borough officials in Montoursville have come up with a new and safe way to let people eat out.

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — If you drive down Broad Street in Montoursville, you'll notice a roped-off parking lot filled with picnic tables.

Borough officials made the decision this week to turn their municipal parking lot into a dining area for Montoursville restaurants.

"Our restaurants here don't have large parking spaces, so we thought this something we could do for them to remaining competitive at this time," said Montoursville Mayor Steve Bagwell.

Since restaurants cannot offer dine-in options yet, the borough wanted to give people the option to still eat out.

"People like to leave their home and that's one of the reasons why they go to a restaurant or go out, they want to leave their home. Besides getting really good food they just want to get out and this gives them the chance to come here."

"It's nice to be out in the community, it's nice to be out of the house and be able to enjoy a lunch," said Louise Ficca of Wellsboro.

Gary Metarko of Wellsboro thinks the picnic tables are a great idea.

"It's great because we would have had to take it all the way home, an hour away or eat in the car, I think its great," said Metarko.

Restaurants like Mel's Deli and Cafe say the new eating area has been good for business.

"It's really helped because not everyone just wants to get takeout and go sit at home or eat in the car, so I think it's really helped that there is that option that they can sit outside and enjoy it and can see people they know from a distance," said Aubri Hartranft, an employee at Mel's Diner and Cafe.