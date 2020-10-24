WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Police in Lycoming County are investigating after an a delivery driver was shot during an attempted robbery.
It all happened along First Avenue in Williamsport just before midnight.
Williamsport police say the alleged shooter shot the delivery driver before running away.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay following the shooting in Lycoming County.
Delivery driver shot in Williamsport
The alleged shooter shot the driver before running away.
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Police in Lycoming County are investigating after an a delivery driver was shot during an attempted robbery.