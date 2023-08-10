Delicious donation helps the hungry at a tough time

Land O'Lakes was in Williamsport to donate 20 tons of food to help out during this food crisis.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — 40,000 pounds of macaroni & cheese—that is what Land O'Lakes Incorporated donated to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank's Williamsport Healthy Food Hub.

"That is going to be a part of about 120,000 meals, so roughly 30,000 individuals will be able to enjoy this mac and cheese," said Joe Arthur, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank executive director.

"We go straight from the factory and deliver full truckload-sized donations of fresh food and straight to food banks," said Steve Harnish from Land O'Lakes.

Land O'Lakes has been donating to the food bank for decades. But this recent donation could not have come at a better time for the food bank.

"Demand for food assistance is almost as high right now as it was at the height of the pandemic," Arthur said.

Because of inflation, Arthur says many people are seeking food assistance for the first time.

"We have seen about a 15 percent increase in demand from where we were a year ago," Arthur said. "We are calling it a food crisis because it continues."

"I understand what it is like to have stages in life where you need to rely on the help from other people," Harnish said. "I think it is beneficial for us as a society if you can both have the opportunity for generosity and understand how meaningful it is to get assistance when needed."

The food bank isn't wasting any time getting the food out to those in need.

"This will start going out today onto trucks. Some of it will go in our freezer, and it will last us over the next couple of weeks, but as early as today, that will be going on trucks and into neighborhoods to help people," Arthur said.

If you are experiencing food insecurity, contact the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank for assistance HERE.