Tony's Deli made some adjustments to keep their customers safe during a busy day.

Christmas Eve is a busy time for many businesses, including a popular deli in Williamsport.

There's always a line outside Tony's Deli on Washington Boulevard every Christmas Eve.

This year was no different, but due to the pandemic, people were encouraged to pre-order.

There was also an outdoor stand so customers could pull up and pick-up their orders without leaving their vehicles.