John Roskowski is going to trial after the deadly shooting at Cable Services Company near Williamsport last month.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A deadly workplace shooting case out of Lycoming County is now heading to trial.

That shooting happened last month at Cable Services Company in Old Lycoming Township, near Williamsport.

Police say John Roskowski entered his former workplace and argued with the CEO, Kenneth Michaels.

That's when Michaels allegedly shot and killed Roskowski.

A judge recently ruled Michaels can stand trial in the case. No date has been set yet.