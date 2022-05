A man died when the tree he was cutting on Wednesday morning fell and hit him.

JERSEY MILLS, Pa. — A man from southern Pennsylvania was killed on Wednesday while cutting down trees in Lycoming County.

Joseph Shoemaker, 66, from Abbottstown in Adams County, died after a tree he was cutting hit him, resulting in injuries that caused his death, according to the coroner.

It happened after 6 a.m. Wednesday in McHenry Township off Old Post Office Road in Jersey Mills.