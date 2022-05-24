Deadly shooting in Williamsport

Police found the victim with a gunshot wound near a residence on Elmira Street.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Police in Williamsport are investigating a deadly shooting.

The shooting happened shortly before midnight on Monday on Elmira Street in Williamsport. Malik Davis, 39, was shot and killed.

According to police, Davis was shot outside a home on the 700 block of Elmira street around 11:45 p.m. Monday. He died about 20 minutes later at the hospital.

Police found a second gunshot victim inside a house across the street. That person was hit by a stray bullet and suffered a minor injury.

Newswatch 16 spoke with one neighbor who did not want to go on camera. She said she did not hear any gunshots.

Police have not said if they have any suspects for the deadly shooting, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone having information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Williamsport Bureau of Police at 570-327-7560.