Deadly shooting in Lycoming County

One person is dead and one person sustained injuries after a shooting on early Saturday morning.

One person is dead, while another is being treated for gunshot wounds in Lycoming County.

State police say an apparent attempted murder suicide happened on Saturday after midnight near Muncy.

Newswatch 16 found CSI trucks, state police vehicles, and a life-flight helicopter taking off on Auchmuty Road.

Troopers say a 34-year-old male shot a 34-year-old female multiple times before turning the gun on himself.