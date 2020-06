The deadly wreck happened on Route 405.

MUNCY, Pa. — Both drivers involved in a head-on crash died from their injuries in the wreck, according to investigators in Lycoming County.

The deadly crash happened Tuesday on Route 405 in Muncy Creek Township.

According to the coroner, Matthew Harter, 55, of Benton, and Betsy Watts, 67, both died from multiple injuries in the crash.