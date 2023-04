The Lycoming County coroner tells Newswatch 16 the man was pronounced dead just before 2:30 a.m. at the scene of the crash.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after an early morning crash in Lycoming County.

The coroner says Christopher Eisaman was driving on Quenshukeny Road in Linden, near Williamsport, when he crashed into an embankment, and a tree before rolling his vehicle.

Eisaman was ejected from his vehicle and ultimately pinned underneath it.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Lycoming County just before 2:30 a.m.