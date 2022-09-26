Day of remembrance for homicide victims

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Advocates and community members say it's important to remember the surviving family members, and to commemorate their loved ones who were murdered.
"Well, I think that homicide is the shared experience that brings us together, but every year we remember our loved ones as well as remind each other that we have the strength and individual courage to heal the trauma we've experienced," said Bridget Irwin, organizer.
This is the fourth year Williamsport has observed the National Day of Remembrance.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.