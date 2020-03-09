Dairy Princess raises money for injured farmer

The Lycoming County Dairy Princess sold cookbooks to raise $1,500 for an injured dairy farmer.

ALLENWOOD, Pa. — Katelyn Taylor is the Lycoming County Dairy Princess.

"To become a Lycoming County Dairy Princess, most times you would have a background in something related to agriculture and the dairy industry. Some people just work on a dairy farm, but I raise dairy heifers," said Lycoming County Dairy Princess Katelyn Taylor.

This summer, a local dairy farmer injured his spinal cord while working in a nearby field near Katelyn's home.

"I wanted to do something to be able to help raise money for him since it was literally just at the farm behind us here that the incident had happened," said Katelyn.

"We got the information that this particular individual was hurt, and she immediately called and said, 'Mom, I don't know this farmer, but he is a dairy farmer and I need to help him,'" said Laura Taylor, Katelyn's mom.

Katelyn developed a cookbook called Gert's Goodies. Almost all the recipes are dairy-based. She sold cookbooks to help raise money for the farmer's family.

"We sold over 150, one was auctioned off and it went for $200 so we were able to raise about $1,500 dollars for him in hopes to get him back moving and mobilized again," said Katelyn.

"She worked countless hours, I can't even tell you how many nights her light was still on making sure that she was getting this project done," said Laura.

The dairy princess is now selling her cookbooks throughout the month of September to raise money for an organization called Fill a Glass With Hope.

"It is a nonprofit that puts milk into food banks so every $1 raised will provide eight servings of milk to a local food bank across the commonwealth," said Katelyn.