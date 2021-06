Traffic is moving again in Lycoming County after a tractor trailer crash on Route 15.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A tractor trailer crashed on Route 15 near the Interstate 180 exit in Williamsport around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

All lanes of Route 15 were shut down. They reopened just before 6 a.m.

Authorities have not said if anyone was hurt in Lycoming County.