Part of a highway is shut down after a tractor-trailer wreck in central Pennsylvania.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Part of a highway is shut down after a tractor-trailer crash in central PA.

The wreck happened just before 5 a.m. Wednesday on Route 220 between Route 405 in Hughesville, Lycoming County, and Route 42 in Sullivan County.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

A detour is in place using Route 118 and Route 42.

PennDOT expects the road to be shut down for several hours.