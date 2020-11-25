COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Lycoming County

As we approach the winter months, doctors at UPMC Susquehanna are monitoring the virus.

Medical professionals at UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport are keeping a close eye on COVID-19 data heading into the holidays.

"Central Pennsylvania is pretty similar to what is going on around the Commonwealth. There has been an increase in volume of COVID patients, mostly in the community, but also affecting the hospitals throughout the Commonwealth," said Dr. David Lopatofsky.

In the last few days, Lycoming County has experienced a spike in hospitalizations because of the coronavirus. The Pennsylvania COVID-19 dashboard reports almost 40 people are hospitalized in the county.

"We have the resources, the people, the beds to take care of patients right now, and it is something we will continue to monitor as the situation does evolve," said Dr. Lopatofsky.

Even though the positivity rate and hospitalizations are spiking throughout the region, Dr. Lopatofsky of UPMC says the death rate is not.

"We think some of it is because the virus has mutated, and it is not as virulent as it was early on, and that is probably one of the biggest factors there," said Dr. Lopatofsky.

Doctors also mentioned that flu season is on its way, so Dr. Lopatofsky provided details on the differences between COVID-19 and flu symptoms.

"There are some differences. People with COVID will sometimes have more of an upset stomach and diarrhea. Many have heard smell and taste can vanish during COVID as well, so those are some of the things that make it a little more unique," said Dr. Lopatofsky.