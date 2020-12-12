COVID-19 restrictions affect businesses in Williamsport

With new restrictions on indoor activities, businesses in Williamsport are reacting to the changes.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — All is quiet at the Liberty Arena in Williamsport.

The indoor facility includes a bowling alley, arcade, restaurant, and turf fields. The facility had to close because of new statewide COVID-19 restrictions.

"There are restrictions for almost every vertical we have here at the Liberty Arena so whether it is food and bev or whether it is entertainment with the arcade and bowling or whether it was indoor recreation. It was pretty much black and white what was provided," said Jerry Clark of Liberty Arena.

Governor Wolf ordered all indoor dining, gyms, and theaters to close because of the ongoing pandemic.

As we approach the holiday season, businesses say they expect to take a big hit.

"We certainly understand it especially with what is going on locally with the uptick in cases. We're disappointed and we feel for our employees, we have 60 plus employees here and things are kind of unknown for them the next few weeks," said Clark.

"I was hoping it wouldn't happen, especially this time of year, it is just a blow to the industry and it is an industry that has already taken a beating this year," said Kurt Kane of Long Island Pizza.

Kurt Kane is the owner of Long Island Pizza in Williamsport. He says it will be rough not seeing his usual customers.

"It affects my adrenaline levels, we not just tolerate our customers we celebrate our customers. So when there is less customers you'll see me and there is no energy level, that is where I get my 'umph'," said Kane.

However, businesses are optimistic that their community will support them through this tough time.

"When we do open, we're looking forward to all those different community members and teams and youths and adults to be back at the arena," said Clark.

"We will get through it, I'm telling you what. We have such an awesome customer base, faithful customers and we're going to get through it," said Kane.