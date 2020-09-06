COVID-19 precautions for strawberry picking

New safety precautions are in place when it comes to pick-your-own strawberries.

MUNCY, Pa. — "Two for you, one for the bucket" is the motto at Green Barn Berry Farm near Muncy. Strawberry picking season started Friday and people took full advantage. But as people picked, they noticed new safety precautions in place because of COVID-19.

"In years past, we would say go for it and we would just let you loose in the field and you would have fun finding a good spot. But right now, we've decided that we'll direct you to a row and everybody's been socially distancing themselves," Robyn Schreiber said.

Robyn Schreiber owns Green Barn Berry Farm and says in addition to social distancing, people must wash their hands when they enter and leave the fields. Schreiber moved the checkout area outside with a Plexiglas barrier.

"When you're done at the counter and you step away, we're wiping and cleaning, which is something we're doing anyway because berries are sticky," Schreiber said.

The Green Barn Berry Farm is not requiring people to wear masks and people tell us they're happy about that.

"It's very freeing I think rather than being in a grocery store and having to wear your mask. Being outside and doing something with nature is very cool," Chelsea Fessler said.

As for the berries themselves, Schreiber says this hot dry weather is perfect. Green Barn Berry Farm has been closing early this week because supply is running low.

"We're really just easing into the season, so I don't want people to get discouraged. I think it's going to be a wonderful season. We have a lot of green berries yet to ripen so waiting a little bit might be a better plan," Schreiber said.