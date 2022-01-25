COVID-19 candlelight vigil held at Lycoming College

Dozens of people showed up to remember family and friends lost to COVID-19 and to honor healthcare workers working on the frontlines.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Coronavirus has made its way into every community, no corner spared.

In this corner of Williamsport, dozens of people came together for a candlelight vigil to mark another year in the pandemic.

Twinkling lights lit up Lycoming College's Fultz Quad.

"This really started in 2020, and we are in 2022 now. Just having people that you can look to and give advice, it really does mean a lot. Even on a cold night like this," said Caleb Hipple, Lycoming College Junior.

Lycoming College students and members of community organizations, including the Lycoming Tri-County NAACP, came together to remember family, friends, and neighbors lost to COVID-19 and to honor health care workers still tirelessly working on the front lines.

"I have lost four of my friends to this pandemic. I am the oldest of five, and I've had three siblings impacted by COVID-19. COVID-19 is real. It is real, and it is here with us. In order for us to unite together, we have to take care of each other," said Lisa Williams, Tri-County NAACP.

Let's End COVID! is a group of people in Northcentral Pennsylvania working to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic through education, outreach, and mitigation.

Barb Hemmendinger is a volunteer and says it's important for communities to find ways to come together.

"It's gratifying that we can come together because one of the things that the pandemic has done is to keep people apart. Those of us trying hard not to get sick, don't get together as much as we once did. There is power in our being together," said Barb Hemmendinger, Let's End COVID!

Though the vigil was held outdoors, those who attended were asked to wear a mask.

More than 26,000 residents in Lycoming County have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 472 deaths since 2020.