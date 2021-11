Jedi was the facility dog at the Lycoming County Courthouse.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A beloved public servant in Lycoming County has passed away.

Jedi, a 5-year-old lab-golden mix was the facility dog at the county courthouse.

The pup's main job was to support the kids who came into the county court system.

Courthouse officials confirm Jedi lost his battle with lymphoma earlier this week.