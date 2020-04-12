Lycoming County couple arrested for abuse of eight children

Matthew Zeigler and his wife Christine, from the Williamsport area, were taken into custody Friday.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A Lycoming County couple have been arrested for emotional and physical abuse of their eight children between 1994 and 2020.

Matthew Zeigler, 48, and his wife Christine, 50, from the Williamsport area, were taken into custody Friday, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office.

The investigation began after Matthew Zeigler was arrested for firing a gun twice out the window of their home during an argument with his wife. Five of their children were home at the time, including his 18-year-old daughter who was outside at the time of the gunshots.

After Zeigler's arrest, his children were interviewed and disclosed emotional and physical abuse by both parents, including punches to the body, beatings with a leather belt, being forced to drink noxious liquids, and being locked in a closet for up to a week without food or water.

The children told investigators that while Matthew typically inflicted these punishments, their mother Christine would watch and at times assisted in the abuse.

Matthew and Christine Zeigler have each been charged with eight counts of endangering the welfare of children, one count for each child. Matthew will also be charged with intimidation of witnesses.