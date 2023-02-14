Contractor in Lycoming County admits to thefts from customers

Prosecutors said Michael Bloom took cash for elevator installations and never did the work.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A Lycoming County contractor pleaded guilty to ripping off consumers.

Michael Bloom of Williamsport has pleaded guilty to seven counts of theft in connection with contracts for elevator installations at Pennsylvania residences and one church.

The Pennsylvania attorney general's office said Bloom pocketed more than $106,000 in customer deposits but never followed through with the installations.

Five of the homeowners were over 60 years old.

Bloom was charged in June of 2022 and will be sentenced in April.