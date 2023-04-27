Contractor headed to jail for thefts from customers

Michael Bloom of Williamsport was sentenced to jail time on Thursday for thefts from customers.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A Lycoming County contractor who admitted to ripping off consumers will spend time in jail.

Michael Bloom of Williamsport was sentenced Thursday to two and a half to seven years behind bars on seven counts of theft.

Bloom was charged in June of 2022 and pleaded guilty in February to theft in connection with contracts for elevator installations at Pennsylvania residences and one church.

The Pennsylvania attorney general's office said Bloom pocketed more than $106,000 in customer deposits but never followed through with the installations. He was ordered to pay restitution.

He also faces similar charges in Clinton and Luzerne Counties.

Bloom was ordered to report to the Lycoming County Prison on May 5.