Construction closes busy street in Williamsport

East Third Street in Williamsport will be closed until August.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — For the next five months, a section of Third Street in Williamsport will be closed. The city of Williamsport is working on a multi-million dollar project to revitalize the east end of the city.

The road will be closed between State and Basin Streets.

The construction has posed a problem for those who work and live on Third Street.

“Parking and getting in and out and not being able to use Third Street is a problem,” said Third Street resident Jon Bogle.

The road closure means no street parking for businesses and apartments until the project is finished in August.

“We use that to lineup cars for processions to go to on funerals, so the construction manager is trying to accommodate using a municipal lot next to us,” said Crouse Funeral Home owner Carl Crouse.

Carl Crouse, the owner of Crouse Funeral Home on Third Street in Williamsport, says the construction will limit parking for his clients and employees, so, he purchased the building right across the street from him so could use the parking lot.

“I purchased the building across the street so that we have additional parking for our vehicles our personnel that usually come here on a day to day basis so they can park there.”