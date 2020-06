Land has been cleared off Route 220 for the future Geisinger Medical Center Muncy.

MUNCY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Work is underway at Geisinger's newest location in Lycoming County.

Land has been cleared off Route 220 for the future Geisinger Medical Center Muncy.

The hospital is a joint venture with Highmark Health to provide better access to health care to patients in Lycoming and surrounding counties.

It will include an emergency department, imaging and lab services, and an operating suite.