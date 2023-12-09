Construction begins at Brandon Park baseball field

The new baseball fields in Brandon Park will be game ready in spring of 2024.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The sound of construction can be heard throughout Williamsport's Brandon Park. Crews are working around the clock on the park's brand-new $2,500,000 collegiate-level baseball field. The field will be home to the Lycoming College Baseball team.

"We can prioritize player development. We can prioritize going to class because we will play less road games because we can play home games earlier in the season. On all fronts, it is a huge positive," said Rick Oliveri, the head coach of the Lycoming College baseball team.

"It is going to be turf too, so, the weather, we won't have to worry about because when it rains, the infield won't be ruined because it is turf," said Mason Drozal, a sophomore baseball player.

Drozal says this past year, the team played at Bowman Field on the other side of the city. Now, he is excited to have a field to call home.

"It will be good for the students here who are not on the baseball team. They can come watch us, and we will get more supporters," he added.

"It is a game changer. It will be right next to school. You can actually see campus buildings and dorms from where we are standing and where the field will be," said Oliveri.

The project is being completely funded by the college. However, the Williamsport community will also be able to use it.

"This is not just for Lycoming College. It is not just a collegiate field. The high schools will be able to use legion ball, others, and the general public," said Derek Slaughter, the mayor of Williamsport.

Even more, baseball will be returning to the park. The two little league fields nearby were recently restored by the city.

"Our two lower fields have been unplayable for years, and we made an investment in those. Baseball and softball will return there this spring," Slaughter added.

Lycoming College says its field will also be game-ready for the upcoming season this spring.