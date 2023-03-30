Conservation funds available for Pennsylvania farmers

The state's Department of Agricultural is setting aside $154 million for the new Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program.

COGAN STATION, Pa. — Matthew and Samantha Stahlnecker own a farm in Lycoming County just north of Williamsport. They raise cattle, chickens, and pigs and grow alfalfa.

"This May will be two years that we have owned this farm. We both grew up on farms. I grew up on a dairy farm, and Samantha grew up on a small beef farm. We have been in agriculture our entire lives," said Matt Stahlnecker.

Officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture recently gathered on the farm to announce the first round of funding for the Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program (ACAP). The state set aside $154 million for the program.

"We can address the individual needs that farmers have," said Russell Redding, the Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture. "So, the Stahlneckers have their own needs. There is conservation planning, a no-till planting effort. There is livestock management pieces, and that may be different than the neighbor who may want some conservation work done that looks a lot different."

Lycoming County has been allotted $1.9 million of the statewide funds. The money will help conserve the 55,000 Pennsylvania farmlands for years to come.

The Stahlneckers hope to pass the farm down one day.

"We want our future kids to be able to take over something and have a lasting legacy that they can have and enjoy," added Matt Stahlnecker.

The state hopes these funds will help conserve farmlands and ensure toxins and other substances don't run off into local waterways.

"There are two co-equal goals—clean water and viable farms. You won't get the first without the second," Redding said.

The Stahlneckers plan to put the funds to use soon.

"We are looking at doing some more streambank fencing and approved cattle crossing with the stream, potentially a new barn with concrete walls and floors to keep any manure generated contained and in the structure," Stahlnecker said.

Farmers can apply for ACAP funds here.