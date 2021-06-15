Commissioner's comment on library Pride display causes controversy

The Lycoming County commissioners held a public forum Tuesday at their weekly meeting about a Pride Month display at a local library in Williamsport.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It was a packed room at the weekly Lycoming County commissioner's meeting on Tuesday. Folks across the county came out to voice their opinions regarding a Pride Month book display at the James V. Brown Library in Williamsport.

"It is kind of crazy that it is 2021, and there are still questions about whether or not it is OK to have inclusive literature shown to kids who are probably confused about what is going on and don't understand what is happening," said Faye Moore of Williamsport.

Just a week ago, Commissioner Scott Metzger made a post on his personal Facebook page. He stated certain LGBTQ books on display in the children's section should be removed from the display because they may indoctrinate young children.

A packed house this morning at the Lycoming County Commissioner’s meeting. People we talked to are here to listen to the commissioners address the recent comments made on social media regarding the #Pride month book display in the children’s section of the James V. Brown Library. pic.twitter.com/redbPB8POK — Chris Keating (@CKeatingWNEP) June 15, 2021

"Made me feel sick to my stomach and it made me feel scared for the people who their opinion is going to affect because they are obviously in a place of power."

"Those books of, basically, me, get them so angry and gets them furious where they are going to take their time out of their day to take those off the shelves," Natani Wright of Williamsport said.

"As a child, I was entirely immersed in pride, and I am OK today," said Gianna Backner of Williamsport.

Both Commissioner Metzger and Commissioner Tony Mussare held firm on their beliefs that the books should be moved to another place in the library.

"Parents and children that wish to explore the issue, the books are over there. They can go explore them. They should not, however, be given a special priority in the children's section that discusses sexual content," Commissioner Metzger said.

"Please do not crucify or censor us because we have a difference of opinion other than yours. Do you believe we should be locked in a closet where the LGBTQ community was for way too long?" Commissioner Mussare asked.