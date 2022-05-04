Combating the health care worker shortage

UPMC offers a paid 16-day CNA class for folks interested in working in health care.

MUNCY, Pa. — Health officials at UPMC Muncy are hoping to add to the ranks. The demand for health care workers has significantly increased over the past few years.

"There is a shortage for health care workers in general," said Erin Ulrich, a nurse at UPMC.

The health care system is offering a Certified Nursing Assistant program. The 120-hour course gives people hands-on experience working in a hospital setting. The class is taught by registered nurses like Erin Ulrich.

"We have folks that come into the program that want to go into physical therapy or even on to medical school or physician assistants and those types of things. It is a really good building stone to get that base knowledge and base experience," added Ulrich.

UPMC has partnered with local colleges and high schools to help increase enrollment. No degree or experience in health care is needed to sign up. Students will even earn a paycheck while taking classes.

"They actually have a position. They previously have applied for a CNA position at one of our senior community facilities. Once they finish the class, they will go to that facility and begin employment," said Ulrich.

"I wanted to build my resume and get some more hands-on experience and get my name out there and build a little bit of a network," said Collin Wesley, a CNA.

Collin Wesley received his CNA certificate in November. He has been working at UPMC Muncy as a nursing aide ever since.

"It has been a really great experience. Getting to know the residents, getting to know the people here, and just understanding some of the processes of different roles in the health care environment," added Wesley.

If you are interested in a career in health care and would like to learn how to enroll in the CNA program, you can visit here.