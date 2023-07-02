Clothing store back in business after crash

A business in is back up and running after an SUV crashed through the building two weeks ago.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Robert Williams is the owner of 2310 Apparel in Old Lycoming Township.

He is finally back at work at his location along Lycoming Creek Road.

Just two weeks ago, the property was condemned after an SUV crashed into the building just after midnight.

"It was a shock. I wasn't sure what happened when I pulled up. It was like a bomb went off," Williams said.

Police say alcohol played a role in the crash.

It left much of the building damaged and equipment and merchandise destroyed.

"We did lose some equipment, and all our inventory was damaged. It was mainly the showroom area and our office that was affected," Williams explained.

The hole in the wall is now boarded up. The building was also deemed safe by the Lycoming County Codes department. So, the business reopened this week.

"It has been a lot of cleanup, and thanks to family and friends, we managed to get it cleaned up and functioning again," added Williams.

Williams told Newswatch 16 he was determined to get the business back up and running for his employees.

"I am blessed to have them working here. They didn't miss a beat," Williams said. "As soon as we were able to have them back in, we got right to work. It has been great."

"I was just like, 'well, it is what it is and I know Bob is going to get it back up and running.' So, I wasn't too concerned when I knew everyone was OK and that it would be open soon," said Elizaneth Peterson, 2310 sales rep.

There is still many repairs to be made. The business expects the wall to be fully replaced in the coming weeks.