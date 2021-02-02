Clearing snow in Lycoming County

Folks in Montoursville spent all day clearing snow.

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — This latest winter storm left a blanket of white across the central Pennsylvania region. Places like Montoursville in Lycoming County got 14 inches of snow or more.

"It's weird because we had that big snowstorm and now this one, so it is weird to live through, especially with how mild it has been the last couple of years," said Thad Anderson of Montoursville.

"I've been out here for about 20 minutes now and was out here all last night cleaning off my parents' cars," said Mckenna Montgomery of Montoursville.

Many of the roads in Montoursville were cleared in the early morning hours. Now, residents are just working together to clear sidewalks.

"I have cleared off the sidewalk that goes down from the house through the driveway," said Montgomery.

Although many folks in Montoursville have been working all day to remove snow, many of them tell Newswatch 16 that they don't mind it.

"I like the snow, and I like the cold. It gives us something to do when we are bored," said Montgomery.

"I don't mind it, my parents do. Growing up here, you're pretty used to it. This isn't as bad as it was yesterday. I will take shoveling 2 inches over 6 inches any day," said Anderson.

Thad Anderson, a senior at Montoursville High School, spent a good portion of Monday and Tuesday clearing a path in front of his home.

"Yesterday, it took me about two hours because I live on a corner, but today it will probably be only 15 or 20 minutes," said Anderson.